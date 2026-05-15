IS VERIZON BLOCKING “AN INCONVENIENT STUDY”?

ICAN has been inundated with reports from Verizon users who say they are unable to access the website for the award-winning film An Inconvenient Study. Del reveals how the issue was discovered, what Verizon allegedly admitted behind the scenes, and why concerns over digital censorship are escalating.





If you are experiencing this issue, submit a report by texting “Verizon” to 72022 or visit bit.ly/VerizonAIS.