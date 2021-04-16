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Waking the Future: Solutions, Announcements And Staying Positive
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340 views • April 16, 2021
Staying positive in such negative times can be hard to do! We are always looking for ways to better get information out to you the listener so we have started a Discord channel to help with this. We all need to start to get groups together and get organized and this we hope will be one more way we can do this!
Here is the link to the channel
https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Here is the link to the channel
https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
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