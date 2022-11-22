Ugetsu Kitan (1996, Playstation)

Ugetsu Kitan is an adventure game developed by Will and published by Tonkin House. It was only released in Japan. The game is a remake of an eponymous PC-98 game.

The story is a collection of loosely connected mystery/horror stories, based on the old book of supernatural tales Ugetsu Monogatari. The player wakes up in a hospital, and after jumping from the building's roof, is guided by a girl to a tent which in turn contains a bamboo forest labyrinth occupied by creatures from Japanese mythology. While searching the labyrinth, the player experiences the aforementioned mystery stories.

Ugetsu Kitan has icon-based point-and-click controls, but does have puzzles, as the only commands are look, talk and leave.