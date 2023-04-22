https://gettr.com/post/p2f216lc0db

位於中國的中共警察正在控制社交媒體賬號，在美國散佈謠言、製造混亂。 912項目趁著喬治·弗洛伊德死亡事件兩週年之際，提出了執法暴行和種族歧視問題。

The CCP police located in China are controlling the accounts on social media to spread rumors and stir up chaos in the US. The 912 projects took advantage of the 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death incident to bring up the law enforcement brutality and racial discrimination.

