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Exposing The Plandemic with Filmmaker Mikki Willis | MSOM Ep.350
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141 views • October 12, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean interviews John and Amy of the Patriot Double Down Event in Las Vegas. In the main interview of the show, Sean interviews Director Mikki Willis about the Plandemic Series documentaries and his new book. Mikki shares his story of waking up on the road with Bernie Sanders and his plans for exposing education indoctrination in Plandemic part 3.
John and Amy: http://thepatriotvoice.us/
Mikki Willis: www.plandemicseries.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
John and Amy: http://thepatriotvoice.us/
Mikki Willis: www.plandemicseries.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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