The Book of The Revelation of Jesus Christ, Chapters 1-5, KJV

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He who has ears to hear, let him hear. The first five chapters of The Revelation. Special blessings to those who read and obey the words in The Revelation. To those that overcome they will be given eternal life. Thanks for watching in spite of dogs' noises. God bless you.