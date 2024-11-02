BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
As Close To GOD as You Want To Be
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
33 followers
16 views • 6 months ago

Did you know that you are as close to God as you care to be? Well if their is a major gap between You and God that's all on you, this video will help you close that gap.

Music by Send Rain

What is in your life that is worldly, an attitude, a secret sin, whatever it is the demonic host will use it against you, you will have no peace?

We all have to fight pride all the time, especially in the area of knowledge?

Last Friday I had a demonic attack come upon me and it was fierce, I was agitated and wanted to lash out, it was all I could do to keep my composure?

 

Thought after thought came into my mind that made me angry and hostile.

 

I prayed several times and couldn't shake it, finally I sat down in my recliner and started reading the Bible and after about a chapter I felt it lift complete change?

This is one statement that Born Again Christians hate, “You are as close to God as you want to be”?

Be about the Lords business, Your personal ministry should have three parts,

1. Your personal life, the way you live, the way you speak, your personal witness.

2.            Giving, to the poor, to spread the Gospel.

3.           Active evangelism/ministry, videos, shorts, tracks, talk about God.

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
