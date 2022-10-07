E.G.G.M.A.N. Theme Remix ("Egg Beater)"

I generated drums, bass, and guitar stems for this using the site lalal.ai.





Download mix, stems, and vocals:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/sun6wkgr1qxrcnj/Egg+Beater.zip/file





For the music I just used the various lalal.ai instrument filters, for the vocals I used the voice and noise separation filter.





Credits:





Image

"Dr.Eggman Wallpaper by SonicTheHedgehogBG" on DeviantArt

https://sonicthehedgehogbg.deviantart.com/art/Dr-Eggman-Wallpaper-366437222





Instrumental Track

"E.G.G.M.A.N. (Instrumental) - Sonic Adventure 2 [OST]" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWpZcGHijnk





Vocal Track

"E.G.G.M.A.N. (Vocal Focus Mix)" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIeD42lU1e4





Beat Tracks

"[FREE] FREESTYLE RAP BEAT - RAP INSTRUMENTAL ' Dark Chaos ' - 133 BPM - Prod by @OnyrikMusic" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ik1x4w4_AG4





"133 Bpm Drum Beat Loop Trap (You can download it for free!)" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6vVlvOryS4