Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
E.G.G.M.A.N. Theme Remix ("Egg Beater)"
0 views
channel image
Libertarian
Published 2 months ago |

I generated drums, bass, and guitar stems for this using the site lalal.ai.


Download mix, stems, and vocals:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/sun6wkgr1qxrcnj/Egg+Beater.zip/file


For the music I just used the various lalal.ai instrument filters, for the vocals I used the voice and noise separation filter.


Credits:


Image

"Dr.Eggman Wallpaper by SonicTheHedgehogBG" on DeviantArt

https://sonicthehedgehogbg.deviantart.com/art/Dr-Eggman-Wallpaper-366437222


Instrumental Track

"E.G.G.M.A.N. (Instrumental) - Sonic Adventure 2 [OST]" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWpZcGHijnk


Vocal Track

"E.G.G.M.A.N. (Vocal Focus Mix)" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIeD42lU1e4


Beat Tracks

"[FREE] FREESTYLE RAP BEAT - RAP INSTRUMENTAL ' Dark Chaos ' - 133 BPM - Prod by @OnyrikMusic" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ik1x4w4_AG4


"133 Bpm Drum Beat Loop Trap (You can download it for free!)" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6vVlvOryS4

Keywords
adventureremix2themesoniceggman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket