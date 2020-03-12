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How to Heal Tennis Shoulder Injury Stem Cell Package, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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2 views • March 12, 2020
Rucker Integrative Medicine and Bino Rucker, M.D. are proud to present a video showing how a tennis shoulder injury was healed using our Premium Stem Cell Package. Meet our patient Carl who has been dealing with shoulder pain for the past 6 months that he suffered while playing tennis. Carl had done Active Release Therapy with Dr. John Prokopiak and also a series of Ozone Injections in his shoulder which helped give him more mobility. Ultimately the shoulder was not fully healed, so Dr. Rucker decided to give him our most comprehensive package for Carl's shoulder injury: Stem Cell, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Ozone Injection, and RejuvenateYou Nutritional Support 45 (Natural Growth Factors, 150 mg of concentrate per dropper, Builds Muscle and Strength, decreases healing and recovery time). In this video you see the procedure being performed on Carl on 2/13/14, and in our follow-up Carl mentions he was playing tennis on 2/17/14....that is 4 Days Later!!! That is a rapid recovery and one of the fastest turnarounds we have witnessed with our Comprehensive Stem Cell Package.
If you suffer from a chronic injury or sports related injury, and you are an individual or professional athlete looking for a noninvasive alternative to surgery. please give us a call in Bradenton (941) 448-1199 or reach us via email at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
If you suffer from a chronic injury or sports related injury, and you are an individual or professional athlete looking for a noninvasive alternative to surgery. please give us a call in Bradenton (941) 448-1199 or reach us via email at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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