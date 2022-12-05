Frasier’s Ex-Military Lay-Jesuit David Angell “Predicts His 9/11 Death”





In Season 4, Episode 23 of “Frasier”, aired on 27 May 1997, actress Linda Hamilton repeatedly leaves phone messages that state she’s flying in to Seattle on “American Airlines, Flight 11”—the same flight supposedly in which David Angell and his wife would die, “sitting across from Mohammad Atta”, four years later.





Frasier’s Catholic Angell on 9/11’s Pre-Planned Treason

https://johnnycirucci.com/frasiers-catholic-angell-on-911s-pre-planned-treason/

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/





GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6





coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/





Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4





CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/



