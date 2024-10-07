Resistance force of Al-Aqsa Martyrs, Abu Ali Mustafa & Al-Quds Brigades blast Zionist Merkava tank with an RPG in Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance force of Al-Aqsa Martyrs, Abu Ali Mustafa and Al-Quds Brigades blast Zionist Merkava tank with an RPG in Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza.
"If the enemy thinks that Jabalia Camp is empty of resistance fighters, he is delusional. Here we are from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Nidal al-Amoudi Brigade, Al-Quds Brigades and the men of Abu Ali Mustafa going to target a tank and a bulldozer with RPGs".