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Welcome to our global fascist tyranny where we will be tracked, traced & continually tested like herded animals
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37 views • October 28, 2020
It’s here, we know it, many can’t or won’t believe it - but the sheeple have accepted it.
Welcome to our global fascist tyranny where we will be tracked, traced & continually tested like herded animals. And you actually think this EVER had ANYTHING to do with a virus?
A TOTAL CONTROL & TOTAL SLAVERY - WE DO NOT CONSENT you twisted satanic psychopaths ‼
Welcome to our global fascist tyranny where we will be tracked, traced & continually tested like herded animals. And you actually think this EVER had ANYTHING to do with a virus?
A TOTAL CONTROL & TOTAL SLAVERY - WE DO NOT CONSENT you twisted satanic psychopaths ‼
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