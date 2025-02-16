We are called into a life of action not timidity.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #180; No Christian is to sit on the side lines in apathetic misery, they are called into spiritual combat. Within Galatians 6, the Apostle Paul notes how we are to have a spirit of concern and lift others up. Yet not neglect the fact we are all called into accountability and responsibility in the plan of God.