© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-166-if-you-were-a-global-leader-what-would-you-do
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•If you knew the global economy would contract because of never ending food price rises what would you do?
•Underwater volcanoes erupting globally heating some parts of our oceans
•Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation (AMO) going cold for 30 years in its natural 60 year cycle
•Vineyard losses across Europe 2016 2017, 2018
•Louis & Clark exploration journals point to same extremes we are seeing today
•What are fruit walls and how they evolved in France
•Europe’s climate beginning to match 1640’s Little Ice Age
•Total Solar Radiance (TSI) declining
•Cosmic Rays driving part of Earth’s climate change
•Cosmic Ray measurements far higher than predicted for solar minimum
•Plants are not able to cope with shifts in hardiness zones
•The cover up of crop losses in South Africa and Zimbabwe
•Myanmar as a new breadbasket of our world
•Time to remove ethanol mandates for gasoline in the USA
•Excuses set explain incredibly high priced food
•Volcanic eruptions along the equator beginning again
▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.