© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mandate push for an old, failed vaccine is ludicrous! Another propaganda lie.
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • December 26, 2021
We are seeing the vaccines are killing people. The vaccines are not working against any of the variants the vaccine has produced. The vaccine only protects you against symptoms of the original Wuhan virus. It does not work against Delta and omicron no matter how many boosters you take. Mandating or even offering an old, failed vaccine and its boosters is insanity. Why haven’t people figured this out yet?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.