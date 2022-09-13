'How could he?': Former Jordan Peterson admirer reacts to his betrayal on 'gay parenting'

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Pro-family activist Gabriele Kuby, author of the new book The Abandoned Generation, shares why Jordan Peterson's interview with Dave Rubin on same-sex "parenting" came as a shock to her and why their stance on it is so fundamentally flawed.
Read Kuby's open letter to Peterson here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/open-letter-to-jordan-peterson-your-promotion-of-same-sex-parenting-betrays-innocent-children/
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