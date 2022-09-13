'How could he?': Former Jordan Peterson admirer reacts to his betrayal on 'gay parenting'

Pro-family activist Gabriele Kuby, author of the new book The Abandoned Generation, shares why Jordan Peterson's interview with Dave Rubin on same-sex "parenting" came as a shock to her and why their stance on it is so fundamentally flawed.

Read Kuby's open letter to Peterson here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/open-letter-to-jordan-peterson-your-promotion-of-same-sex-parenting-betrays-innocent-children/



To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brigheon_Gabriele_Kuby_091322

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brigheon_Gabriele_Kuby_091322

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten