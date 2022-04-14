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Reptile Venoms Used In Pharmaceuticals.
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215 views • April 14, 2022
Millions of people around the world are swallowing pharmaceuticals made from venom peptides that come from pit vipers, rattlesnakes, toxic cone snails, leeches, Gila monster lizards and more.
Venomtech (UK) http://venomtech.co.uk/
ToxinTech (USA) http://toxintech.com/
Snake venom company Venomtech announces partnership with Charles River Laboratories, which ran Fauci’s “secret island” of medical experiments on monkeys and beagles https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-14-venomtech-partner-developing-snake-venom-derived-peptides.html
Watch The Water. Stew Peters Show https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/watch-the-water-stew-peters-show-62560fae135cb83e004146b2
Dr Tau Braun Figured Out The Origins Of Covid-19 https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/dr-tau-braun-figured-out-the-6257284469819421dea21227
The list of pharmaceuticals derived from animal venom http://toxintech.com/venom_drugs.php
Venomtech (UK) http://venomtech.co.uk/
ToxinTech (USA) http://toxintech.com/
Snake venom company Venomtech announces partnership with Charles River Laboratories, which ran Fauci’s “secret island” of medical experiments on monkeys and beagles https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-14-venomtech-partner-developing-snake-venom-derived-peptides.html
Watch The Water. Stew Peters Show https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/watch-the-water-stew-peters-show-62560fae135cb83e004146b2
Dr Tau Braun Figured Out The Origins Of Covid-19 https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/dr-tau-braun-figured-out-the-6257284469819421dea21227
The list of pharmaceuticals derived from animal venom http://toxintech.com/venom_drugs.php
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