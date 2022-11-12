Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
YOU STOP THE WAR WITH THE WATER MEMORY OF THE BLACK SEA 2
32 views
channel image
conspiracy chic
Published 17 days ago |

FOURTH WAY SCHOOL VIEWPOINTS ESOTERIC PHILOSOPHY OF GEORGE GURDJIEFF, PETER OUSPENSKY, MEHER BABA , RAM DASS , YOGANANDA,RODNEY COLIN AS APPLIED IN THIS TIME LINE. HOW TO GO BACK UP THE RAY OF CREATION THE ETERNAL RECURRENCE OF YOUR SAME LIFE IN ETERNITY THE COMMING EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT WHICH ETERNALLY RE-OCCURES EVERY 10 000 YEARS MANIPULATION OF HISTORY EVERY 10 000 YEARS WE ARE THE NEW GODKINGS-SOUND FAMILIAR? MYSTERY SCHOOL, ANNUNAKI,SITCHEN, THOMAS SHERRIDAN SACRED GEOMETRY AS A TOOL FOR PEACE "THE BENEVOLENT DEVIL " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJOR4... THE EDUCATION IS LISTED BELOW: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThomasSh... PSYCOPATHS JUPITER RISING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoCyL... https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRandallC... THEY LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhZK_... HOW THE HUMAN BODY(53 LITERS OF WATER) IS THE ANTENNA FOR GAZILLIONS OF BEINGS IN THE UNIVERSE TO COMMUNICATE TO AND FROM US. THAT'S COSMIC CONSCIOUSNESS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASta... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kKGz... WATER SADGURU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8VyU... WATER MEMORY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASta... THE SCIENCE THE 80 YEAR CYCLES OF WAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyf... HOMEWORK: EPISODE 91 - DAVID WHITEHEAD | THE OCCULT HISTORY OF ROYAL FAMILIES https://www.hereforthetruth.com/episo... David Whitehead returns to dive deep into the ancient symbolism and history regarding “royalty.” We take a look at how these families have maintained a veil of secrecy and yet continue to exert nefarious influence and devastation upon humanity. Did feudalism ever really end or has it simply transformed? Learn about the history of the Knights Malta, ancient bloodlines, the real global mafia behind the scenes of the world stage and why it is essential to bring this knowledge to the forefront of collective consciousness. RELATED LINKS: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com https://www.cultofthemedics.com http://www.unslaved.com https://hereforthetruthpodcast.podbea... PEACE TALKS TO BE CHAIRED BY AMAL CLOONEY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyf...

Keywords
putinukrainenuclearstructured water

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket