50,000 Silver Dollars

The 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar, situated near Haugan, Montana, along Interstate 90, is a celebrated piece of Americana and a must-see for travelers passing through the region. What began as a modest tavern in 1952 has evolved into a full-scale attraction, offering visitors a mix of history, entertainment, and retail therapy. The bar's most famous feature is its staggering collection of silver dollar coins, each of which has been donated by visitors over the years. As guests explore the property, they’re surrounded by coins embedded in nearly every surface, giving the place a unique, glittering atmosphere.

The collection started with a humble donation and rapidly grew as the establishment invited guests to add their own silver dollars to the display, with each contributor’s name and hometown engraved alongside their coin. This tradition continues, making the bar a living monument to the countless visitors who have passed through its doors.

Beyond the coins, the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar offers a restaurant serving hearty American fare, a gift shop featuring Montana souvenirs, and a small casino for those feeling lucky. There's also a motel nearby, making it a convenient stopover for road-trippers. Over the decades, the bar has earned a reputation not just for its impressive coin collection but for its friendly atmosphere and dedication to celebrating local history and culture.

A family-run business, the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar embodies the spirit of the American road trip, offering travelers a fun and memorable experience wrapped in the nostalgic charm of yesteryear.

