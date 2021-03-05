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▶️ There And Back Again: A Bitcoinaire’s Tale With Myles Wakeham | EP:417
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30 views • March 05, 2021
Myles Wakeham is a millionaire, more specifically a 3-time millionaire. He’s lost and made his wealth back 3 times on an epic financial journey. We are going to dive into that as well as what he recommends for new investors and what common mistakes to avoid.
Myles who is originally from Australia who has made, lost, and made again multi-millions. He’s detailed his journey and knowledge in a book coming out this year on what he refers to as "Financial Sustainability" - a way to grow wealth organically by living a frugal and simple life which as many of you know, is exactly what I attest to.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:42 Tell Us About Yourself
03:10 When Did You Get Into Crypto?
30:00 Bitcoin Halving Cycle Or Speculation?
38:20 Centralizing Ownership
46:40 Inflation & Economics
57:30 Is Real Estate King?
1:03:42 Will We See Another Correction?
1:07:14 Best Investment To Start With
1:12:30 Investing Vs Speculation
1:21:23 What Warnings Can You Share?
1:27:30 Myles’ Book & Website
1:28:45 Outro
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• What is your general approach to investing?
• What are some good rules or guidelines to investing to live by?
• What are some mistakes you see a lot of people making or any misconceptions they have?
• You’ve managed to make millions and lose millions, can you share the stories around the three times you did this?
• What does it take to become a millionaire and what can people do today to start their journey?
• Tell us a bit about your book on The Art Of Financial Sustainability
• Tell us a bit about your website Beuncontrained.com
• Do you have anything else in the works currently? What have you been doing over the past couple of years?
• What is your favorite asset class to invest in?
• What is your Bitcoin price prediction for the end of 2021?
• Are you still investing in cryptocurrency? What is your main focus today?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out his website www.beunconstrained.com for more information and to learn more about what he’s doing.
What do you think of Myles’ approach to finance? What was the biggest takeaway you got from this conversation? Let us know if you have any further questions on (company) in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Beunconstrained:e
Myles who is originally from Australia who has made, lost, and made again multi-millions. He’s detailed his journey and knowledge in a book coming out this year on what he refers to as "Financial Sustainability" - a way to grow wealth organically by living a frugal and simple life which as many of you know, is exactly what I attest to.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:42 Tell Us About Yourself
03:10 When Did You Get Into Crypto?
30:00 Bitcoin Halving Cycle Or Speculation?
38:20 Centralizing Ownership
46:40 Inflation & Economics
57:30 Is Real Estate King?
1:03:42 Will We See Another Correction?
1:07:14 Best Investment To Start With
1:12:30 Investing Vs Speculation
1:21:23 What Warnings Can You Share?
1:27:30 Myles’ Book & Website
1:28:45 Outro
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• What is your general approach to investing?
• What are some good rules or guidelines to investing to live by?
• What are some mistakes you see a lot of people making or any misconceptions they have?
• You’ve managed to make millions and lose millions, can you share the stories around the three times you did this?
• What does it take to become a millionaire and what can people do today to start their journey?
• Tell us a bit about your book on The Art Of Financial Sustainability
• Tell us a bit about your website Beuncontrained.com
• Do you have anything else in the works currently? What have you been doing over the past couple of years?
• What is your favorite asset class to invest in?
• What is your Bitcoin price prediction for the end of 2021?
• Are you still investing in cryptocurrency? What is your main focus today?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out his website www.beunconstrained.com for more information and to learn more about what he’s doing.
What do you think of Myles’ approach to finance? What was the biggest takeaway you got from this conversation? Let us know if you have any further questions on (company) in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Beunconstrained:e
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