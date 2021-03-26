© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brave New World... #WakeTheFuckUp [26.03.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
65 views • March 26, 2021
Johanbackup Wanselius: 'Is that what the definition of "plastic mother" is?
Idiot world it has become at least, happy to be "crazy" so you do not even have to think about treating someone like that !!
Put your foot down and say no to this shit that escalates ...
https://www.facebook.com/johanbackup.wanselius
https://www.facebook.com/johanbackup.wanselius/videos/141449691231415
Idiot world it has become at least, happy to be "crazy" so you do not even have to think about treating someone like that !!
Put your foot down and say no to this shit that escalates ...
https://www.facebook.com/johanbackup.wanselius
https://www.facebook.com/johanbackup.wanselius/videos/141449691231415
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.