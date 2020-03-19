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Faith in God - Pastor Charles Lawson (Full service, no congregation present) Wednesday March 18 2020
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13 views • March 19, 2020
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Faith in God - Pastor Charles Lawson (Full service, no congregation present) Wednesday March 18 2020
We Can Depend Upon the Character of God: God Can Do Nothing But Right. And at the Appointed Time, Every Human Who Ever Lived Will Face The Almighty God as The Righteous Judge. Would That These Perilous Times Will Compel Young People--All People--to Soberly Consider Life Beyond the Next Party.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
Faith in God - Pastor Charles Lawson (Full service, no congregation present) Wednesday March 18 2020
We Can Depend Upon the Character of God: God Can Do Nothing But Right. And at the Appointed Time, Every Human Who Ever Lived Will Face The Almighty God as The Righteous Judge. Would That These Perilous Times Will Compel Young People--All People--to Soberly Consider Life Beyond the Next Party.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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