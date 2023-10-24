Systematic Stalking (‘Gang-stalking’): a Former US Police Chief Describes His Experience of Being Systematically Stalked | Alan Hostetter (Mirror)

Original source (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/8FlhjiY3Z8GmOriginal source (Rumble): https://rumble.com/vmgyzc-have-you-heard-of-organized-community-stalking-its-real-and-im-their-latest.html
Upload date of original source: Tuesday, 14 September 2021
Channel name of original source (Bitchute; Rumble): AlanHostetter
Channel of original source (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanhostetter
Channel of original source (Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/AlanHostetter
Title of original source: Have you heard of "Organized Community Stalking?" It's Real and I'm Their Latest Target! (EXPOSURE: Segment 16)
Source of thumbnail image for video: https://www.wallpaperup.com/301199/2000px-Flag_of_NVA_(East_Germany)_svg.html
Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:
Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.