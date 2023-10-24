Create New Account
Systematic Stalking (‘Gang-stalking’): a Former US Police Chief Describes His Experience of Being Systematically Stalked | Alan Hostetter (Mirror)
neoremonstrance | J. D. Gallé
Original source (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/8FlhjiY3Z8GmOriginal source (Rumble): https://rumble.com/vmgyzc-have-you-heard-of-organized-community-stalking-its-real-and-im-their-latest.html

Upload date of original source: Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Channel name of original source (Bitchute; Rumble): AlanHostetter

Channel of original source (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanhostetter

Channel of original source (Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/AlanHostetter

Title of original source: Have you heard of "Organized Community Stalking?" It's Real and I'm Their Latest Target! (EXPOSURE: Segment 16)

Source of thumbnail image for video: https://www.wallpaperup.com/301199/2000px-Flag_of_NVA_(East_Germany)_svg.html

Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

gangstalkingorganized stalkingstalkersgang-stalkingponerologycommunity policingorganised stalkingvigilante justicesystematic stalkingsystematised stalkingsystematized stalkingalan hostetter

