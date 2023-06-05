Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk: I Believe in the Second Amendment Because It Protects the First
63 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Elon Musk: I Believe in the Second Amendment Because It Protects the First

“There’s no deal at all [with Tucker Carlson],” clarified Elon Musk.

“We did talk, and he did ask me if he does something on Twitter, will we censor it? And I was like, well, no, we believe in the First Amendment and Second Amendment, too, for protecting the First Amendment.”


He continued. “As long as it [speech] is lawful, then we will not suspend the account.”


Retweet: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1665510653384163329?s=20

Keywords
interviewtucker carlsontwitterelon muskbabylon bee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket