UFO’s & The White House | Dr. William Barnes (TPC #1,157)

Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/UFOs-White-House-What-Presidents/dp/1510724303





William J. Birnes is the New York Times bestselling author of The Day After Roswell and many other books including the Skyhorse titles Dr. Feelgood, Wounded Minds, and The Big Book of UFO Facts, Figures—

& Truth. He was the consulting producer, writer, and lead host of the History Channel's UFO Hunters, and the publisher of UFO Magazine from 1998 through 2014. He lives in Lambertville, NJ.





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/





Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ







