RUSSIAN Oil Profits Collapse as Refined Sales Crash & China & India Refine Cheap Russian Crude

RUSSIA's Refined Oil Sales have COLLAPSED following the introduction of the Ban & Price Cap on REFINED Products on 5th February 2023 as INDIA & CHINA do not want to but expensive Finished Products and are using CHEAP RUSSIAN CRUDE to produce & export their own Refined Products. In this video I provide more details on the problems that Russia is now facing.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
2:45 REFINED OIL PRODUCTS
5:36 RUSSIAN REFINED OIL
8:59 SECONDARY REFINED OIL
12:12 INDIA
15:13 CHINA
17:03 UAE & SAUDI ARABIA
18:47 SUMMARY & CONCLUSION
