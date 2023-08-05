Create New Account
RUSSIAN Oil Profits Collapse as Refined Sales Crash & China & India Refine Cheap Russian Crude
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

RUSSIA's Refined Oil Sales have COLLAPSED following the introduction of the Ban & Price Cap on REFINED Products on 5th February 2023 as INDIA & CHINA do not want to but expensive Finished Products and are using CHEAP RUSSIAN CRUDE to produce & export their own Refined Products. In this video I provide more details on the problems that Russia is now facing.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

2:45 REFINED OIL PRODUCTS

5:36 RUSSIAN REFINED OIL

8:59 SECONDARY REFINED OIL

12:12 INDIA

15:13 CHINA

17:03 UAE & SAUDI ARABIA

18:47 SUMMARY & CONCLUSION

