© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters & Dr David Martin - FELONY CRIMES END PHARMA IMMUNITY - CALL TO ACTION!
Follow
0
Share
Report
111 views • November 26, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://tv.gab.com/media/619d72d121318b2725f310ea?viewKey=58d49acf-8889-415a-b987-f7c6586a6b25&;r=1080p
StewPeters.tv DavidMartin.world
Republicans have exclusively, without ANY Democrats, sponsored a bill that would protect transgenders, making it illegal to disallow sexual monsters from going into any bathroom they wish, forcing Christians to accept tranny culture or be prosecuted, fined and jailed.
EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Pfizer LEAKED EMAILS prove a Graphene Oxide Cover-Up by Top-Level Scientists: Pfizer Whistleblower, Melissa McAtee joins Stew with RECEIPTS!
MORE NEWS: Mike Lindell Goes Scorched Earth On Fox News For Being Controlled Opposition
Dr. David Martin LIVE: Exposing the United States criminal conspiracy to commit genocide and introduce a bioweapon, unleash death on the American populous – Dr. Martin empowers American citizens to STOP the coronavirus death cult from continuing to oppress once-free citizens and empower a medical tyranny upon civilization.
Follow Stew on social media.
StewPeters.tv DavidMartin.world
Republicans have exclusively, without ANY Democrats, sponsored a bill that would protect transgenders, making it illegal to disallow sexual monsters from going into any bathroom they wish, forcing Christians to accept tranny culture or be prosecuted, fined and jailed.
EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Pfizer LEAKED EMAILS prove a Graphene Oxide Cover-Up by Top-Level Scientists: Pfizer Whistleblower, Melissa McAtee joins Stew with RECEIPTS!
MORE NEWS: Mike Lindell Goes Scorched Earth On Fox News For Being Controlled Opposition
Dr. David Martin LIVE: Exposing the United States criminal conspiracy to commit genocide and introduce a bioweapon, unleash death on the American populous – Dr. Martin empowers American citizens to STOP the coronavirus death cult from continuing to oppress once-free citizens and empower a medical tyranny upon civilization.
Follow Stew on social media.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.