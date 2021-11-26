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Stew Peters & Dr David Martin - FELONY CRIMES END PHARMA IMMUNITY - CALL TO ACTION!
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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111 views • November 26, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://tv.gab.com/media/619d72d121318b2725f310ea?viewKey=58d49acf-8889-415a-b987-f7c6586a6b25&;r=1080p
StewPeters.tv DavidMartin.world
Republicans have exclusively, without ANY Democrats, sponsored a bill that would protect transgenders, making it illegal to disallow sexual monsters from going into any bathroom they wish, forcing Christians to accept tranny culture or be prosecuted, fined and jailed.

EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Pfizer LEAKED EMAILS prove a Graphene Oxide Cover-Up by Top-Level Scientists: Pfizer Whistleblower, Melissa McAtee joins Stew with RECEIPTS!

MORE NEWS: Mike Lindell Goes Scorched Earth On Fox News For Being Controlled Opposition

Dr. David Martin LIVE: Exposing the United States criminal conspiracy to commit genocide and introduce a bioweapon, unleash death on the American populous – Dr. Martin empowers American citizens to STOP the coronavirus death cult from continuing to oppress once-free citizens and empower a medical tyranny upon civilization.

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transgenderfelony crimescriminalconspiracydrdavidmartinrandpaulstewpeters
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