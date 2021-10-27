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EP 2666-8AM 'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement
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20 views • October 27, 2021
EP 2666-8AM 'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement  
Thanks to President Joe Biden, JFK assassination records set to be released this year will be going back and to the archives. Back and to the archives. Back and to the archives. In a statement on Friday, the White House announced that long-classified documents regarding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy “shall be withheld from full public disclosure” until Dec. 15, 2022 — over 59 years after Kennedy was killed in Dallas, Texas. According to CBS News, despite federal law which mandates all records on the event “should be eventually disclosed to enable the public to become fully informed about the history surrounding the assassination,” Biden said the federal archivist needs one more year to make appropriate redactions to minimize “identifiable harm.”https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19090 

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