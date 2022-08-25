Dr. Stewart Tankersley: We Need to Stop These Poisonous Vaccine Injections.

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cs8edc7
08/22/2022 Dr. Stewart Tankersley: What the science is clear about is we’ve got to stop these poisonous injections, these biological agents. The stunning number of cancers that are occurring shows not only is the mRNA platform they use dangerous, but the lipid nanoparticles, the fatty envelope that is used to deliver it to the cells in and of itself are pathogenic. It downregulates genes that help our bodies protect us from cancer and other things.