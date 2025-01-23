Inauguration Anomalies, MNRA and What Lies Ahead - Riccardo Bosi | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 39

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inauguration Anomalies, MNRA and What Lies Ahead
- The inauguration anomalies sorted out brilliantly by Riccardo Bosi
- What are we in store for in 2025 – The hard truths
- We are transitioning now from unconventional to a visible conventional war
Trump now has all the power and Authority of the US to take down the DS
- Trump a DS stooge for the NWO? Think again!
- Trump and the Press Conference MNRA? What is REALLY going on with DJT
and MRNA? Stargate?
- Bible no bible – what did DJT and the white hats signal to us with all these
anomalies?
- What’s going on through the eyes of the Normies-Anons and DS
- The DS is collapsing upon itself
- Why the “pardons” are perfect and of course will not come to be how and why
- In war – its 40% Force and 60% fraud
- Impeachments coming and the reversal of EO’s laws and more
- Bosi’s greatest concern in 2025 and forward is “ a lot of people will die”
- DJT and the white hats prevented the population from being reduced to 500
million
- We must become more Christ like – this is a spiritual war
- What is the Golden Age?
- Will Australia become a state like Canada?
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
