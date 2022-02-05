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Graphene, microtechnology, and Morgellons in Pfizer vaccine
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123 views • February 05, 2022
Taken from Telegram. | La Quinta Columna has detected graphene and microtechnology in samples it has observed, and now, in a recent program, exclusive images of Morgellons were shown. These parasites have the particularity of being seen in certain colors and, in this case, they can be observed in red.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/morgellons.html
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/morgellons.html
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