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Retired Ex-Policeman Mark Sexton Visits The Police To Report The Government For Murder
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460 views • June 20, 2021
Retired Ex-Policeman Mark Sexton just visited the police to report the government for murder and crimes against humanity.
Mark Sexton did a great job here, but his phone stopped, here is what he said.
The phone stopped...I was furious. It was near the end. We discussed the way forward and he will speak to his Sergeant and apply for the two crime numbers ASAP.
He was genuinely shocked as he had no idea about any of this. A really decent copper.
Mark Sexton did a great job here, but his phone stopped, here is what he said.
The phone stopped...I was furious. It was near the end. We discussed the way forward and he will speak to his Sergeant and apply for the two crime numbers ASAP.
He was genuinely shocked as he had no idea about any of this. A really decent copper.
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