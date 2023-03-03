Create New Account
WHY JFK WAS 💀 MURDERED
https://www.cabaltimes.com/2015/06/29/jfk-faked-death/

Conspiracy Theory Review-Analysis; Did JFK fake his Death and take the *REAL* American Presidency Underground?

BY HAMAD SUBANI · JUNE 29, 2015
Last Updated on October 17, 2020 by Hamad Subani
At some point, it becomes mandatory for any relevant conspiracy website to talk about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy (JFK). I avoided doing so in the interest of producing original content. Many theories interested me, but I felt I had nothing to add. I erroneously believed that his assassination may have been linked to reigning in the Federal Reserve, or attempting to dismantle the CIA (thanks Oliver Stone). I failed to see that these conspiracy theories were fairly mainstream, because I erroneously assumed that mainstream media does not do conspiracy theory. Well, its seems that they do! In a paper that first appeared on the Internet in 2008, artist and critic Miles Mathis proposes a gamechanging theory that JFK was a diabolical Elitist, and not being content with the love and trust the American people endeared him with, faked his death and took the *REAL* American Presidency underground, ruling until his real, natural death. He continues to be succeeded by other members of the Kennedy clan to this day. They too, in a similar fashion, end their public lives by fake deaths (these deaths are publicly referred to as the Kennedy curse), and resume control of the *REAL* American Presidency, which now operates like a Kennedy monarchy. While this theory may seem too outrageous for serious consideration, the arguments presented by Miles Mathis are equally compelling.


Keywords
hoaxisraelmossadjohn costellazapruder filmdimonaarnon milchanmiles mathispresident john fitzgerald kennedyisraeli prime minister david ben-gurionnuclear materialunderground presidency

