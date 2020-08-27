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Prophetic insights into four markets
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12 views • August 27, 2020
This 23-minute message shares prophetic insights into four markets, including equities, Bitcoin, Reddcoin and silver. Since we only see in part, prophetic insights often reveal only partial information, such as prices without dates and price charts without any price targets, so it leaves lots of room for making wrong assumptions (1 Corinthians 13:9). So, these insights are offered only as pieces of the puzzle, not as recommendations for trading.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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