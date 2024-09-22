Passing Breeze - An Arcade Adventure (2022, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Passing Breeze - An Arcade Adventure is an adventure game developed by British company Space Pants Games as an entry for the Retro Game Jam #5.
The game is a multiple option type of adventure where you choose between several options what to do next, similar to a "Choose your own adventure" book. The goal of Passing Breeze is simple. It's a nice day and you want to play Outrun at the arcades. Unfortunately, you have no money at all, so you go searching to get enough for at least one play.