THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Thursday 6/9/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

THE MASK IS COMING OFF: HUMANITY WORLDWIDE IS AWAKENING TO THE TAKEOVER OF SOCIETY

But is it enough? Will humanity succumb to the pressure?

Or will people awaken to their own individual potential? Tune in as we discuss this & more!!

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