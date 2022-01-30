Claim Your Divine Inheritance IN Christ #1 of 3, Mark 11:22-23; Rom 8:16-17; 1 Pet 1:3-4; 1 Cor 3:21-23

By GOD’s established Promises through the Atoning Blood sacrifice and redemption of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, He has given us His daily Grace, Mercy, Health, Success, Wisdom, and Life to convene this morning to worship Him. Let us bless Him for these amazing blessings.

Some Christians have been playing, if we can borrow from the sports world, e.g., soccer or football in defense mode. We are in the tournament, all right, but we are not advancing to the next round; we are not going on the offense to score and win the game. Our coach has instructed us on how to get the ball into the end zone to get a touchdown, but some of us have not been taking advantage of the opponent’s weaknesses. We don’t want to confront the opponent; we don’t want to wrestle with him and “steal” the ball.

If we convert playing soccer or football to the spiritual world, we will conclude that some Christians do not leverage the many spiritual resources available to us. We feel comfortable being Christian soldiers, but don‘t apply the abundant powers. Therefore, this morning, by GOD’s wisdom, we are going to Claim our Divine Inheritance and Power from the Holy Scriptures. The lesson for today is Claim Our Divine Inheritance. Let us please hear from our LORD Jesus Christ, Mark 11:22-24:

And Jesus answering saith unto them, Have faith in God. 23 For verily I say unto you, that whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith. 24 Therefore I say unto you, what things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them. Amen! (Mark 11:22-24, AKJV)