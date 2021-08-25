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I'm calling about the shot. Part 1
Pat Ewok
Pat Ewok
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32 views • August 25, 2021
In this video, I start the process of calling covid19 vaccines hotlines. I was hoping to call directly to the facilities that administer the vaccines but it doesn't seem that you can do this. Also, I am doing my calls on Sundays when a good amount of places are either closed or have limited hours.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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