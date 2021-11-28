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JESUS KNEW WHAT CHURCH LEADERS WOULD DO WITH HIS TEACHINGS!!
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30 views • November 28, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind Luke 20:17-18. It happened in Jesus' time and it's happening right now. The question is, are we immitating their example? This is a sobering reminder of what happens if we do.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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