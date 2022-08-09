Tongues of Pentecost Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video biblically shows that Pentecostal and New Testament "tongues" were understood. It is not a secret mystical prayer language. Foreigners clearly heard the Galileans and knew what they were saying. Jesus said, “When you pray, don’t babble on and on” Matt.6:7. And according to 1Cor.14:33,40 “God is not the author of confusion but of peace… Let all things be done decently and in order.”