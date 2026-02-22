BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Fark You - Gail Carson
Fark You
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production,  lyrics, and AI voice/Music


verse
I swear at screens, its what i do

When my screen freezes, when it turns blue

When i cant log in, when my internet crashes

I yell Fark You, then something always happens




chorus
My cat comes running, like i called his name

He purrs and rolls, gets into my face

He could be asleep, he could be out blue

But he comes a running, when I yell Fark You

He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey

He'll stay asleep when i call any other name

But he'll run fast, from way across the room

When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"


verse

I swear at screens when doing taxes

When logins fail, when software crashes

When they make English sound like a foreign language

I yell Fark You, then something always happens


chorus
My cat comes running, like i called his name

He purrs and rolls, gets into my face

He could be asleep, he could be out blue

But he comes a running, when i yell Fark You

He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey

He'll stay asleep when i call any other name

But he'll run fast, from way across the room

When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"




bridge
Fark You, Fark You
Here he comes, from across the room!




chorus
My cat comes running, like i called his name

He purrs and rolls, gets into my face

He could be asleep, he could be out blue

But he comes a running, when i yell Fark You

He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey

He'll stay asleep when i call any other name

But he'll run fast, from way across the room

When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"


But he'll run fast, from way across the room

When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"

funnyaicatcuteexaggerationcomputer trouble
