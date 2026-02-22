© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fark You
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics, and AI voice/Music
verse
I swear at screens, its what i do
When my screen freezes, when it turns blue
When i cant log in, when my internet crashes
I yell Fark You, then something always happens
chorus
My cat comes running, like i called his name
He purrs and rolls, gets into my face
He could be asleep, he could be out blue
But he comes a running, when I yell Fark You
He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey
He'll stay asleep when i call any other name
But he'll run fast, from way across the room
When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"
verse
I swear at screens when doing taxes
When logins fail, when software crashes
When they make English sound like a foreign language
I yell Fark You, then something always happens
chorus
My cat comes running, like i called his name
He purrs and rolls, gets into my face
He could be asleep, he could be out blue
But he comes a running, when i yell Fark You
He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey
He'll stay asleep when i call any other name
But he'll run fast, from way across the room
When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"
bridge
Fark You, Fark You
Here he comes, from across the room!
chorus
My cat comes running, like i called his name
He purrs and rolls, gets into my face
He could be asleep, he could be out blue
But he comes a running, when i yell Fark You
He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey
He'll stay asleep when i call any other name
But he'll run fast, from way across the room
When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"
But he'll run fast, from way across the room
When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"