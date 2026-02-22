Fark You

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics, and AI voice/Music





verse

I swear at screens, its what i do



When my screen freezes, when it turns blue



When i cant log in, when my internet crashes



I yell Fark You, then something always happens









chorus

My cat comes running, like i called his name



He purrs and rolls, gets into my face



He could be asleep, he could be out blue



But he comes a running, when I yell Fark You



He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey



He'll stay asleep when i call any other name



But he'll run fast, from way across the room



When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"





verse



I swear at screens when doing taxes



When logins fail, when software crashes



When they make English sound like a foreign language



I yell Fark You, then something always happens





chorus

My cat comes running, like i called his name



He purrs and rolls, gets into my face



He could be asleep, he could be out blue



But he comes a running, when i yell Fark You



He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey



He'll stay asleep when i call any other name



But he'll run fast, from way across the room



When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"









bridge

Fark You, Fark You

Here he comes, from across the room!









chorus

My cat comes running, like i called his name



He purrs and rolls, gets into my face



He could be asleep, he could be out blue



But he comes a running, when i yell Fark You



He wont answer to kitty, wont answer to grey



He'll stay asleep when i call any other name



But he'll run fast, from way across the room



When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"





But he'll run fast, from way across the room



When my screen freezes, and I yell "Fark You"



