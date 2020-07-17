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Billionaires run off with taxpayer pandemic money
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57 views • July 17, 2020
Kim Iversen, July 7, 2020
Look up who received the money here:
https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares-act/assistance-for-small-businesses/sba-paycheck-protection-program-loan-level-data
Support the show by becoming a premium member: https://www.patreon.com/kimiversen
For one-time sponsorship: https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow
The audio version of this show is available on:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR
Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl
Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen
Kim on Twitter: @KimIversenShow
Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial
Look up who received the money here:
https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares-act/assistance-for-small-businesses/sba-paycheck-protection-program-loan-level-data
Support the show by becoming a premium member: https://www.patreon.com/kimiversen
For one-time sponsorship: https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow
The audio version of this show is available on:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR
Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl
Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen
Kim on Twitter: @KimIversenShow
Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial
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