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Compilation of LEΑKS from Wuhαn. How many are actually dealing w/ "Coronavirus"?? DANA ASHLIE
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600 views • February 13, 2020
Published on Jan 27, 2020
Are the infection numbers altered? Why are the doctors and nurses claiming more are infected than the media is? Since releasing this, I do wonder how much the recently unleashed 5G towers are actually to blame for these patients conditions. The huge media coverage of this 'event' makes it obvious propaganda is afoot (which I plan to discuss in upcoming video).
Email me directly to get direct notifications of vids w/ "Notify me" in the subject heading. Trying to get around this monster.
Subscribe to new channel for backup, its in the 'channels' section on my main YT page.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
New! Proton mail: [email protected]
Are the infection numbers altered? Why are the doctors and nurses claiming more are infected than the media is? Since releasing this, I do wonder how much the recently unleashed 5G towers are actually to blame for these patients conditions. The huge media coverage of this 'event' makes it obvious propaganda is afoot (which I plan to discuss in upcoming video).
Email me directly to get direct notifications of vids w/ "Notify me" in the subject heading. Trying to get around this monster.
Subscribe to new channel for backup, its in the 'channels' section on my main YT page.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
New! Proton mail: [email protected]
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