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NYC Oct24th Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Protesters Supporting Nets' Kyrie Irving At Barclays Center
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80 views • October 25, 2021
NYC Oct24th Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Protesters Supporting Nets' Kyrie Irving At Barclays Center
FNTV - FreedomNewsTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPu6ox7v6Mw&;t
CBS New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrZOh2yz2Zo
The American Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DZW3efZegI&;t
CJ -NYC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJNkdHnklYc&;t
An0maly - News Analysis & Hip-hop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ci125W6zxAA&;t
FNTV - FreedomNewsTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPu6ox7v6Mw&;t
CBS New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrZOh2yz2Zo
The American Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DZW3efZegI&;t
CJ -NYC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJNkdHnklYc&;t
An0maly - News Analysis & Hip-hop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ci125W6zxAA&;t
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