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RFK Jr BANNED!!!😠The COVID VACCINE On Trial: If You Only Knew… (February 10th 2021)
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3240 views • February 12, 2021
RFK, Jr.’s Instagram account was deplatformed on February 10th 2021. 15 minutes before the airing of this COVID-19 Vaccine RED PILL Video. Brought to you by Children’s Health Defense, Millions Against Medical Mandates and Autism Action Network. Dozens of media outlets reported the censorship, saying the account was removed over “vaccine misinformation,” a characterization Kennedy unequivocally rejected.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robert-kenney-jr-instagram-removal-account/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/webinar/the-covid-vaccine-on-trial-if-you-only-knew/
Topics
• Are they safe and effective?
• Can you be forced to take one?
• Who’s liable if anything goes wrong?
• How do I protect my right to choose?
• Discover what the mainstream media is not telling you!
Speakers
• Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
• Del Bigtree
• Thomas Cowan, MD
• Mary Holland, Esq.
• Christiane Northrup,MD
• John Gilmore
• Michael Kane
• Larry Palevsky,MD
• Sherri Tenpenny, DO
• David Rasnick, PhD
• Kevin Jenkins
• Emcees
• Curtis Cost
• Maureen McDonnell
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robert-kenney-jr-instagram-removal-account/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/webinar/the-covid-vaccine-on-trial-if-you-only-knew/
Topics
• Are they safe and effective?
• Can you be forced to take one?
• Who’s liable if anything goes wrong?
• How do I protect my right to choose?
• Discover what the mainstream media is not telling you!
Speakers
• Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
• Del Bigtree
• Thomas Cowan, MD
• Mary Holland, Esq.
• Christiane Northrup,MD
• John Gilmore
• Michael Kane
• Larry Palevsky,MD
• Sherri Tenpenny, DO
• David Rasnick, PhD
• Kevin Jenkins
• Emcees
• Curtis Cost
• Maureen McDonnell
Keywords
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