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Dr Sucharit Bhakdi On 4 Potential Dangers Of New Covid Vaccine (German With English Subtitles)
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267 views • December 14, 2020
4 major mRNA vax issues!
1️⃣Healthy trial ppl getting 🤒!
2️⃣Severe allergic reactions!
3️⃣Subsequent viral infections worse!
4️⃣Autoimmune disease/female sterility!
Read free copy of book called "Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures" by Dr Karina Reiss and Dr Suxharit Bhakdi :
https://www.satrakshita.com/Books/Corona_False_Alarm.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2oJx-iRMIN1tA46VKgHIWzEXzdMQx4GeU4T9ZWkNKuofvj7Zi_CXL5_Bc#page36
1️⃣Healthy trial ppl getting 🤒!
2️⃣Severe allergic reactions!
3️⃣Subsequent viral infections worse!
4️⃣Autoimmune disease/female sterility!
Read free copy of book called "Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures" by Dr Karina Reiss and Dr Suxharit Bhakdi :
https://www.satrakshita.com/Books/Corona_False_Alarm.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2oJx-iRMIN1tA46VKgHIWzEXzdMQx4GeU4T9ZWkNKuofvj7Zi_CXL5_Bc#page36
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