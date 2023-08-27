Create New Account
Tucker Carlson interviews President Donald Trump on Debate Night - Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023
Published Yesterday

Trump being far ahead in the polls, decides to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson on X/Twitter while the "Vice-Presidential Debate" is commencing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This interview may have been the most-watched interview in history.

