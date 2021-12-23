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VETERANS AFFAIRS NURSE STANDS UP: RN CRUSHES TYRANNICAL COVID RESPONSE MEASURES
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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170 views • December 23, 2021
VETERANS AFFAIRS NURSE STANDS UP: RN CRUSHES TYRANNICAL COVID RESPONSE MEASURES
Veterans Affairs Nurse Stands Up: RN Crushes Tyrannical Covid Response Measures https://rumble.com/vr9ad9-veterans-affairs-nurse-stands-up-rn-crushes-tyrannical-covid-response-measu.html

Quote: "Jerry Bledsoe is a registered nurse with the VA. He’s currently on leave, and may lose his job of more than twenty years, thanks to the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate. He dares to point out the obvious: That so much of what we experience today in the name of “fighting Covid” is really about creating a siege mentality, a sense of permanent panic in order to push people to get the vaccine and punish those who don’t want to play along. Jerry joins us to discuss. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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