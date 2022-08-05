Dr. Jane Ruby Show: NIH & US BioSafety Labs Caught Conducting Illegal Studies

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Dr. Jane walks you through the latest Judicial Watch FOIA release of emails proving that numerous Level 1, 2, 3, and 4 biosafety labs INSIDE the US, in collaboration with the NIH, have been conducting illegal gain of function and human DNA manipulation studies, all with your taxpayer dollars and Dr. Jane