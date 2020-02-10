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ZOMBIIE MEME Rears its head again AGAIN, If I can help it! 6 views TV 10 Morehead
TV 10 Morehead
TV 10 Morehead
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23 views • February 10, 2020
Crew in a production room is watching a out take reel, NOT a gag reel, the video is a attempt to illustrate what you see, the medical historian is both in the room and on the tape. WGBH and Canadian Broadcasting 1999 THE HEALTH CENTURY censored parts of interview with Maurice Hillerman a vaccine reseacher at Mereck discovers what were undetectable viruses, too small for the "tech" at that time to eliminate but "it was good science" at that time and "this is what you did" , "the yellow fever vaccine had the Leukemia virus in it" " i did not realize we were bringing in the AIDS virus", "Gang housing " caused the green monkies to trade around wild viruses . watch
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cancerfdacdcvaxxedfraudwhistleblowerinnoculations
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